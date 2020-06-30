Edmonds School District plans to offer Move 60 summer, tennis programs starting July 6

The Edmonds School District is offering its Move 60 Summer Program at The Edmonds School District is offering its Move 60 Summer Program at Spruce Park in Lynnwood starting on Monday, July 6 from 11 – 11:45 a.m. with a free lunch following.

All students must wear a mask and Snohomish County must be in Phase 3 of the governor’s Safe Start Plan for this event to take place. (As of June 29, the county is in Phase 2.)

The Move 60 Summer Program is free, and registration will take place at the park at the time of drop off.