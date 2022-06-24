Edmonds School District providing free summer meals for kids starting June 27

Posted: June 24, 2022 27

A reminder that the Edmonds School District is providing free summer meals for all kids, ages 1-18, Monday through Thursday from June 27-Aug. 25, (except the 4th of July).

Distribution locations are listed on the district website.

 

