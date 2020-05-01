Edmonds School District says ‘absolutely no’ failing grades to be given amid school closures

Following a directive from the state’s Superintendent of Public Instruction, the Edmonds School District announced Thursday that no failing grades will be given to students completing the 2019-20 school year from home.

In a letter signed by Superintendent Dr. Kris McDuffy, district staff said the Continuous Learning 2020 Task Force has developed a plan for grading students who had to complete their education from home after schools were closed in March.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal said the state will be following a do-no-harm policy that will offer “absolutely no failing grades” to students. In his weekly address posted to Youtube, Reykdal also said school districts will allow students opportunities to make up credit. Students will be able to attend summer school, repeat the class next year, or take online courses.

“We’ve tried to make sure there will be absolutely no failing grades in this process,” he said. “Any student who doesn’t feel like they achieved what they wanted to will have an opportunity to re-engage and learn.”

