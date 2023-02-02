Edmonds School District says internet service disabled to investigate suspicious activity

Edmonds School District schools and administrative offices are on their second day without internet service – and the cause is related to suspicious activities observed on its network Jan. 31, the district said.

In an email message to staff and families Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 1, the district said its technology team suspended the district’s internet access in a proactive attempt to minimize possible damage. The district started classes two hours late Wednesday so that technology staff could reset all passwords for staff and students. That effort, along with disabling of internet access Tuesday, “significantly mitigated additional potential security issues,” the message said.

The district said that while an investigation was underway, it is “unable to share further information at this time.” It also clarified that phones, fire alarm systems, most building intercom systems and HVAC systems were still in working order.

According to the message, the district is working to restore internet access in “a timely and secure manner.” No timeline was provided for restoration. The outage will also impact the grading timeline, the district said.