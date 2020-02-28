Edmonds School District Scholastic Art Award winners announced for 2020

The Schack Art Center has announced the Edmonds School District recipients of The Scholastic Art Awards of 2020. Gold Key recipients are pictured above. You can see galleries of all winners here.

The Edmonds School District winners are:

Gold Key Recipients

Edmonds Woodway H.S. Giselle Iseli

Lynnwood H.S. Hannah Tang

Meadowdale H.S. Maia Aikens

Mountlake Terrace H.S. Clare Kaiyala

Silver Key Recipients

Edmonds Woodway H.S. Giselle Iseli (2), Aubrey Nickle, Philip Borchert

Meadowdale H.S. Maia Aikens (2)

Mountlake Terrace H.S. Claire Kaiyala

Honorable Mention Recipients

Alderwood M.S. Susanna Lee

Edmonds Woodway H.S. Gisellle Iseli, Aubrey Nickle (4), Nahome Yohannes

Lynnwood H.S. Julisa Garcia-Ruiz

Meadowdale H.S. Maia Aikens (3)

Mountlake Terrace H.S. Annabelle Driscoll