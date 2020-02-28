Edmonds School District Scholastic Art Award winners announced for 2020

The Schack Art Center has announced the Edmonds School District recipients of The Scholastic Art Awards of 2020. Gold Key recipients are pictured above. You can see galleries of all winners here.
The Edmonds School District winners are:
Gold Key Recipients
Edmonds Woodway H.S. Giselle Iseli
Lynnwood H.S. Hannah Tang
Meadowdale H.S. Maia Aikens
Mountlake Terrace H.S. Clare Kaiyala
Silver Key Recipients
Edmonds Woodway H.S. Giselle Iseli (2), Aubrey Nickle, Philip Borchert
Meadowdale H.S. Maia Aikens (2)
Mountlake Terrace H.S. Claire Kaiyala
Honorable Mention Recipients
Alderwood M.S. Susanna Lee
Edmonds Woodway H.S. Gisellle Iseli, Aubrey Nickle (4), Nahome Yohannes
Lynnwood H.S. Julisa Garcia-Ruiz
Meadowdale H.S. Maia Aikens (3)
Mountlake Terrace H.S. Annabelle Driscoll