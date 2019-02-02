Edmonds School District Scholastic Art Award winners announced

1 of 11

The Schack Art Center has announced the Edmonds School District recipients of The Scholastic Art Awards of 2019. Gold Key recipients are pictured above.

The public is invited to view the Scholastic Art Portfolio Exhibit, which will be on display now through Feb. 24 in the Emerging Young Artists’ Gallery at the Schack Art Center, 2921 Hoyt Ave., Everett. An exhibit of the individual entries will be featured in the Mezzanine Gallery from Feb. 4-24, with the opening reception on Monday, Feb. 4, 5-9 p.m. at the Schack Art Center.

Public recognition will be given that same evening at The Scholastic Art Awards Ceremony, which is being held at the Historic Everett Theatre, 2911 Colby Ave., Everett, beginning at 6:30 p.m. After the opening reception, regular gallery hours are as follows: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, noon-5 p.m.

The Edmonds School District winners are:

Gold Key Recipients

Edmonds Woodway H.S. Jess Emerson, Giselle Iseli

Lynnwood H.S. Danny Aguilar

Meadowdale H.S. Hana Berisha (3), Shelby Norton

Mountlake Terrace H.S. Clare Kaiyala, Bailey Schroeder, Kristen Walter (2)

Silver Key Recipients

Edmonds Woodway H.S. Tessa Fleming, Giselle Iseli (3), Tina Masoum, Aubrey Nickle, Ken Razo, Emma Sturgill, Emily Kang (through J Art Academy)

Lynnwood H.S. Jaylene Ball, Valerie Lo, Hannah Lundquist

Meadowdale H.S. Maia Aikens (2), Hana Berisha (3), Shelby Norton

Mountlake Terrace H.S. Beatrice Enache

Honorable Mention Recipients

Brier Terrace M.S. Abby Parkhurst, Porcha Robinson

Edmonds Woodway H.S. Brittany Brigham, Jess Emerson (2), Isabella Eunson (4), Tessa Fleming, Megan Livingston, Tina Masoum, Hailey Nanassy, Maya Russell-Hoff, Ainsley Tia Lim, Yuteng Wang

Lynnwood H.S. Abigail Young

Meadowdale H.S. Maia Aikens (2), Hana Berisha

Mountlake Terrace H.S. Bailey Schroeder