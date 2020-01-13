Edmonds School District Schools closed Monday; late start for Edmonds Community College

Due to unsafe weather conditions caused by snow and ice, the Edmonds School District said that schools are closed Monday, Jan. 13.

Edmonds Community College, meanwhile, said it is delaying classes until 9:30 a.m. Monday. All classes and activities with a start time before 9:30 a.m. are canceled, the college said.

“We urge all students and employees to err on the side of protecting their own health and safety,” the college said in an announcement. “Parking lots and sidewalks throughout campus may be snowy and icy.”