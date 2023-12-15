Edmonds School District, schools foundation, Edmonds College partner to increase postsecondary education enrollment

The Edmonds School District, Foundation for Edmonds School District and Edmonds College have been selected to participate in the Limitless Learning Network partnership, which is aimed at addressing the gap between high school graduation and postsecondary schooling.

The participants will come together regularly over the next four years to analyze topics such as increasing data capacity, designing and implementing effective strategies for increasing postsecondary enrollment rates and, ultimately, learning what is possible to help more students move forward successfully after high school. The program is from Education First, funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

“I am thrilled that the district will be participating in this strategic initiative to engage with both our close partners, the foundation and college, as well as other partnerships throughout the state. I look forward to exploring new ideas and practices that will benefit both our students and those throughout the state,” said Edmonds School District Superintendent Rebecca Miner.

For the Foundation for Edmonds School District, the partnership and inclusion in the Limitless Network will become an important part of their career and college readiness programs. The foundation’s on-the-job training program, postsecondary scholarships and stipends for World Language Tests help create pathways to higher education for many students.

“We want our children to be successful,” said Foundation Executive Director Deborah Brandi. “Working together with partners around the state will help inform how we provide programs and how we can make postsecondary education as accessible as possible. Our hope is more students find success in their academic and career paths because of this important work.”

Edmonds College President Amit B. Singh said he believes this work will help reduce barriers and provide more opportunities for students. “Limitless will ultimately provide students with more opportunities to access high-quality college-level courses, get a head start on their college education and save money on tuition,” Singh said