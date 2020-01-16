Edmonds School District schools to start two hours late Thursday; calendar revised to add snow days

It’s official: After three days of closures, the Edmonds School District announced that schools will open two hours late Thursday, with buses on regular routes.

Schools were closed Monday-Wednesday this week due to snow and ice.

Classes will begin two hours after a school’s regular start time. Students will be dismissed at the regular dismissal time unless otherwise notified. Buses will arrive for student pickup two hours after a student’s regular pick up time.

The following morning programs are canceled: Move 60!, special education preschool, preschool co-op, Family PreK, & ECEAP. The Right At School morning program begins at 8:30 a.m., and after-school programming will be on a normal schedule.

In addition, all after-school activities will take place as scheduled unless otherwise notified.

There is no out-of-district transportation and no Intra-District transportation for CTE programs. CTE Intra-District classes will be in session according to the host school’s modified schedule, without traveling students in attendance.

The morning Sno-Isle programs are also canceled, while afternoon Sno-Isle programs will be in session as usual.With the latest public schools closure, additional changes have been made to the district’s calendar regarding snow makeup days. According to district spokesperson Harmony Weinberg, May 22 — which was originally a non-student/professional development day — is now a school day.

Also, June 19 will be a makeup day and June 22 has been designated as the last day of school — subject to change, pending additional snow days. To see the full 2019-20 Family and Community Calendar, click here.