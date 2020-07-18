Edmonds School District seeks families’ feedback in back-to-school survey

The Edmonds School District is asking families to complete a Back-to-School 2020 Intent Survey regarding students’ plans to return to school in the fall. A survey for each student is due by Friday, July 24.

The survey asks if families are planning for in-person learning or full remote learning. It also asks about child care needs and plans for transportation to and from school. Families are asked to answer the questions based on the information they have today.

The survey can be found here. The deadline is July 24.