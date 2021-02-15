Edmonds School District sponsoring community forum on renters’ rights Feb. 25

The Edmonds School District Family Academy is sponsoring a community forum on renters’ rights and evictions Thursday, Feb. 25 via Zoom.

Meet a panel of experts and learn about renters’ rights, eviction, rental assistance and other housing questions.

Visit the Edmonds School District calendar for a Zoom link: https://bit.ly/ESDCalendar

Here are resources for further information:

Snohomish County Legal Services provides free civil legal aid to Snohomish County residents. Learn more at https://snocolegal.org or call 425-258-9283

Dispute Resolution Center of Volunteers of America offers services related to mediation, fair housing and landlord-tenant counseling. Visit www.voaww.org/drc or call 425-339-1335 to learn more.

North Sound 211- Volunteers of America provides access to homelessness prevention services, shelters, housing navigators and other community resources. More information at https://search.wa211.org or by calling 211 or 1-800-223-8145.

Latino Educational Training Institute (LETI) offers support for Latino famiilies in finding help with housing, career and other community resources. Visit http://www.letiwa.org or call 425-775-2688.