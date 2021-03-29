Edmonds School District student artists sought for 2021-22 calendar

All Edmonds School District students are invited to submit a photo of one piece of artwork they created this school year for possible inclusion in the 2021-22 Edmonds School District calendar.

Art may also be selected for sharing in other district publications or on social media. You can enter your artwork until 5 p.m., April 22, 2021 using the online submission form.

Here is what families need to know:

Students K-12 are allowed to submit one piece of art they have created during the present school year.

A student email account or Gmail account must be used to upload the photo of a student’s artwork. Families submitting for multiple students must use a separate address for each student.

Parental permission is required.

Questions may be directed to Barb Childs at ChildsBA@edmonds.wednet.edu