Edmonds School District High School Students of Month for October 2022

Edmonds Heights K-12

Hassanain Al-Azadi

Parent’s Name: Abdul Qadir Al-Azadi

GPA: 4.0

Community Service: Tutoring/helping kids in non-profit organizations.

Educational Goals: Bachelors in computer science

Jolie Davison

Parents’ names: John Davison and Karen Attwood

GPA: 3.97

Clubs & Activities: Leadership with Joseph Erikson; President Battle of the Books with Christina Miles.

Athletics: Premier Soccer Washington RUSH; Captain & Varsity X-Country, Mountlake Terrace High.

Awards: Qualified for State in Cross Country; Coach’s Award Cross Country; Most Valuable Player Cross Country; two-time winner of Battle of the Books; Coach’s Award, RUSH Soccer

Community Service: Soccer Coach Mighty Mites Camp

Employment: Barista at Starbucks

Educational Goals: I am in my second year of Running Start at Cascadia College, pursuing my goal of an associate’s degree in science. I have grown a deep interest in computer science and hope to continue my studies at a local university. College application season is upon us seniors and I wish everyone the best of luck!

Career Goals: I hope to find roots in a field with the purpose of helping others through my education in computer science. Currently, issues important to me are environmental science, increasing accessibility to mental health support, and eliminating gaps in social inequities. I will hone my focus as the tides change over the coming years. I want to work with the people who are going to bring about the change we wish to see in our world, if only to just write their programs.

Anything else we should know? I could not thank my community enough for supporting me.

Dimona Levari cultivated my love of math enough to think I could cut it in calculus (three classes into the series and I am still somehow surviving). The Edmonds School District has a real gem, Katie Burnett. With four years of her as my trusty cross country coach at Mountlake Terrace, I can confidently say that she is simply the best. I’m sure my teammates would agree that her ability to bring together a diverse group of kids is something to behold. Special shout-outs to my middle school track coaches, Phillips and Mitchell: You guys have the hearts of champions.

I am grateful for Edmonds Heights’ unique learning environment, which has afforded me the opportunity to earn dual credits in American Sign Language from Seattle Central College, Ethnic Studies from Edmonds College, and Environmental Science and Resource Management from the University of Washington. My teachers went above and beyond each day helping my peers and me to succeed. They just truly and purely believe in us. That love is one of my fondest memories in high school.

Edmonds-Woodway High School

Russell Anderson

Parents’ names: Brian and Stella Anderson

GPA: 3.8-9

ASB: Senior class president

Athletics: Varsity tennis captain

Employment: Tennis coach

Grace Doquilo

Parents’ names: Laura Zeck and Jesse Doquilo

Clubs & Activities: I am an active student in Leadership who has also been Asian Pacific Student Union Vice President, part of DECA (participated in State), a member of Link Crew since my junior year, and a former member of Edmonds-Woodway High’s Play Production.

ASB: I am a four year member: Appointed Officer, Sophomore Class President, Junior Class President, and ASB President.

Awards: Top honors as an art student

Community Service: Volunteering for the Edmonds Food Bank; countless hours outside of ASB; among other school clubs, I led discussions about hate speech and its effect on others; volunteering at student art fairs, and creating graphics for many staff/organizations around school.

Significant School Project: Expanding my creative portfolio for my self-exploration but also to participate in the International Baccalaureate Visual Arts Exhibition.

Employment: I do content creation and management with various online platforms for multiple organizations; partner at Starbucks.

Educational Goals: My educational goals are to attend a four year college after a structured gap year that will include service, creativity and travel.

Career Goals: To pursue a career that truly fulfills me as a human being. I love connecting with others and diving deeper. I hope to find myself in an environment that encourages me to be curious and grow.

Anything else we should know? I’m always putting my creative fuel into everything I do. When I love something, I love it with my whole heart. I love nature, journaling, music and the favorite part of my day is anytime I see my dogs.

Lynnwood High School

Kathrine Potter

Parents’ names: Kari and Steve Potter

GPA: 3.8

Clubs & Activities: Hiking, reading, crocheting

ASB: ASB Vice President

Athletics: Captain of the Cross Country team and competed in track

Honors: Three Advanced Placement classes and high level classes

Awards: Athlete of the Month twice

Significant School Project: Putting on school events such as talent shows, assemblies, and a coronation.

Employment: I work at a summer bike camp for kids.

Educational Goals: To go to college and study what I am interested in.

Career Goals: I am not really sure. I would like to travel and do lots of different things!

Ava Kuhlmann

Parents’ names: Debbie and David Kuhlmann

GPA: 3.95

ASB: Public relations officer

Athletics: Track and field

Meadowdale High School

Emy Hysa

Parents’ names: Mimoza Hysa and Esat Hysa

GPA: 3.98

Clubs & Activities: National Honors Society

ASB: Secretary

Athletics: Varsity Volleyball

Awards: Student of the Quarter freshmen year; Link Leader of the Month twice; Homecoming participation award.

Community Service: I helped with letters for Rose and Clothes for Kids. I have 250 community service hours.

Educational Goals: I want to attend and graduate from a four year university, specifically University of Washington.

Career Goals: I would like to pursue a career in psychology.

Roan McAuley

Parents’ names: Brian and Heather McAuley

GPA: 4.0

Clubs & Activities: Drama Club (Vice President), Book Club (Bookmaster), Improv Team, Hi-Q

Honors: October 2022 Edmonds School District Student of the Month

Awards: Second place for Student Prose in EPIC Group Writers 2022 Contest

Employment: Freelance Editor

Educational Goals: I want to attend a four year university and, hopefully, major in either History, Creative Writing, or English.

Career Goals: I’m probably going to be a professional author/writer, or a teacher, or both. Perhaps I’ll be something entirely different that I haven’t realized yet. Who knows? I’m leaving my future open.

Mountlake Terrace High School

Mya Rose Sheffield

Parents’ names: Jennifer Caione and Bennie Sheffield

GPA: 3.67

Clubs & Activities: Black Student Union, Leadership, National Honors Society.

ASB: Class Secretary

Athletics: Varsity Soccer, Basketball, and Softball all four years of high school. One of the captains on the school’s softball team.

Honors: National Honor Society

Awards: Youth of the Year at South Everett Boys and Girls Club in 2016, Up and coming freshman defender, soccer in 2019; Athlete of the Year as an eighth grader; Athlete of the Week for basketball in the Everett Herald (2022). Mukilteo school district student recognition award (2016).

Community Service: Helped out at the South Everett Boys and Girls Club; helped my mother (an elementary teacher) during summer school.

Significant School Project: Trying to get Girls Powder Puff football game to be allowed at our school; hosting and creating our school’s talent show with the other senior officers.

Educational Goals: Make it into a four year university.

Career Goals: I’m not sure what I want to be when I’m older but in college, I’m looking for a career that will keep me wanting to work and that pays well.

Maryna Ward

Parent’s name: Rayna Tabares

GPA: 2.33455

Clubs and Activities: Drama club and play productions including Titania in A Midsummer Night’s Dream in New Jersey and Chutney, a sorority girl, sales women, hair stylist, and law student In Legally Blonde the musical.

Athletics: Cheer

Community Service: This Friday I’m helping the cheer team teach a kids camp.

Significant School Project: I’m working with the cheer team on our passion project (parents night out we hold a daycare and do activities with the kids)

Educational Goals: I will go to cosmetology school but I have also thought about taking classes at a community college or trying to get into a college for cheer or theater.

Career Goals: I want to be an esthetician

Anything else we should know? Before last year, I didn’t enjoy going to school and I didn’t put much effort into my classes but I’m excited to see my friends and teachers and be in the school environment. Jeannie Brzovic is one of the teachers that helped me come out of my shell and explore different sides of myself. And Kevin Greear makes it fun to come to class everyday and want to learn more.

Scriber Lake High School

Katherine Carr

Parents’ names: Christina Carr & Bruce Carr, Jr.

GPA: 3.4

Clubs & Activities: Sno-isle, art, hiking

Athletics: Swim

Honors: Ninth grade Honors History

Employment: Hot Topic, C&M trophies

Educational Goals: To go through college and get a business degree.

Career Goals: Welding in art

Anything else we should know? I am a hard working teen who attends Sno-Isle and works 15-plus hours per week. I also help out at a local shop called C&M Trophy Co.

Edmonds eLearning Academy

Yael Sahagun

Parents’ names: Rosa Sahagun & Pedro Sahagun

Interests: I enjoy overcoming difficulties that help me improve as a student and as a person.

Educational Goals: This year, one of my goals is to pass all of my classes with an “A” or higher.

Career Goals: My professional ambition is to work as a mechanical engineer.

Anything else you want us to know? While this came as a surprise to me, I am super grateful to whoever recommended me for Student of the Month. Thanks a bunch!

Project SEARCH

Nicholas Chu

Parents’ names: Sidney and Kim Chu

Community Service: I am a volunteer at Swedish Edmonds Campus.

Significant School Project: Being part of Project SEARCH.

Career Goals: Someday I would like to work at Dollar Tree helping stock the shelves.

Anything else we should know? I really like walking with my dog named Lucky. I really enjoy the Terminator movies.

VOICE

Massiel Gonzalez

Parent’s name: Enedelia Apreza

Community Service: Massiel has successfully completed three vocational internships.

Employment: Massiel is currently a student intern at Chase Lake Elementary School cafeteria

Educational Goals: Massiel is going to graduate from VOICE this year and is working toward getting a paid job.

Anything else we should know? Massiel loves music and dancing.