Edmonds School District students return to classroom

Wednesday marked the first day of the 2021-22 school year in the Edmonds School District, and a return to in-person learning for most students.

Students in grades 1-12 attended classes on Wednesday; kindergartners will start next Monday, Sept. 13.

The Edmonds School District serves approximately 20,000 students in 34 schools. It covers approximately 36 square miles and includes the communities of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Woodway, and portions of unincorporated Snohomish County.