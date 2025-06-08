Edmonds School District summer learning opportunities for 2025

Summer is just around the corner, and this year the Edmonds School District will offer a few summer learning opportunities. Read more about the following opportunities online here.

Summer Music School – Registration open. The Visual & Performing Arts Department will offer Summer Music School, a fee-based program running weekdays from June 26 to July 16. This program is open to choir students age 10 and older and instrumental students with at least one year of experience in band or orchestra.

High School Summer School – Registration open. This tuition-based program is for students in grades 9-12 and offers credit recovery and first time/new credit options and will run from June 30 to July 31. Coursework will be completed remotely with a drop-in lab available for support.

New to English Multilingual Summer Program – Invitation only. The Multilingual Department will host a four-week summer program for middle and high school students new to English. This invitation-only program will support language development and build connections for students adjusting to English-speaking classrooms.

Pre-Algebra Power Up for Multilingual Learners – Invitation only. The Multilingual Department will invite students who need additional support in math to join during the summer for an opportunity to strengthen foundational math skills. This course will be focused on supporting students for High School Level Algebra in a fun and engaging way.

Extended School Year (ESY) – Invitation only. The Extended School Year (ESY) program provides summer learning opportunities for students who qualify through their Individualized Education Plan (IEP). Families of eligible students will be contacted directly.