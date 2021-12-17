Edmonds School District Superintendent acknowledges national TikTok threat; says district is monitoring

Edmonds School District Superintendent Dr. Gustavo Balderas issued a statement Thursday acknowledging “a troubling post” that was shared nationally on the social media platform TikTok. While the district does “not believe the threat to be credible,” the district is “closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously.”

The Tacoma School District announced Thursday that all their schools will be operating in a state of lockdown Friday as a result of the TikTok threat.

Here is the full letter from Balderas: