Edmonds School District teacher shares Martin Luther King Jr. learning resources for children

Edmonds School District teacher Erin Zackey prepared a virtual classroom backdrop (image of it above) to teach students virtually about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. If you click on the link here, you’ll find links to online resources for various items shown in the classroom. We are also listing them below:

Create a mini-book (PDF).

Create a Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. trifold

13 Guiding Principles

The Best of Our Martin Luther King Jr. Resources

Classroom Resources from the Martin Luther King, Jr. Research and Education Institute, Stanford University

Lift Every Voice Legacy: Inspiring a Beloved Community Jan. 18 video presentation

Be A King: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Dream and You (YouTube video)

My Daddy Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (YouTube video)

Martin & Mahalia: His Words Her Song (YouTube video)

That is My Dream (YouTube video)

We Shall Overcome — The Story of a Song (YouTube video)

My Dream of Martin Luther King Jr. (YouTube video)

The Story of Martin Luther King Jr. by Kid President (YouTube video)

New York Philharmonic: “We Shall Overcome” (YouTube video)