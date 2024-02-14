Edmonds School District thanks voters for support

With initial Tuesday results showing the Edmonds School District’s construction bond passing by 64.21% and the replacement technology/capital levy passing by 64%, the district issued a press release Wednesday thanking voters.

Bond measures must be approved by 60%. Levy measures must be approved by 50% plus one additional vote.

District Superintendent Rebecca Miner extended her heartfelt gratitude to the community. “It took many people both in our community and in our district to accomplish these results,” she said. “I am so proud of what we’ve been able to do, working together, for our community’s children. Building these new schools will impact generations of students to come and providing adequate technology to students and staff will support teaching and learning in our district for the next four years.”

School Board President Nancy Katims expressed her appreciation to the many staff members and volunteers who helped voters understand the significance of these measures. “Their commitment and tireless efforts have been instrumental in ensuring our community was well informed and engaged in this election,” Katims said. “We are especially grateful to the parent and community-led group Yes for ESD Kids, as well as everyone who gave their time and energy volunteering in this effort that will have a huge positive impact for our students for years to come.”

The final election results will be certified by Snohomish County on Feb. 23. For more details, visit Snohomish County’s website.

The school construction bond includes funding to replace the following schools: College Place Middle, College Place Elementary, Westgate Elementary, and Oak Heights Elementary. It also funds building a fifth middle school, which allows the district to switch to a 6th-8th grade middle school model beginning with the 2028-29 school year. The bond also includes safety, security and accessibility improvements across all schools.

The replacement technology/capital levy allows the district to continue to provide Chromebooks for each student, staff technology training, and enhanced cybersecurity. It also provides funding for mechanical, electrical, and plumbing upgrades, as well as other site and building improvements.

You can find more information about the bond and levy by visiting the district’s website: 2024 School Construction Bond and Replacement Technology/Capital Levy.