Edmonds School District to begin providing weekend meals starting this Friday

The Edmonds School District Food and Nutritional Services Department announced that starting this Friday, April 24, it will begin handing out breakfast and lunch meals to feed students not only on Friday, but on Saturdays and Sundays as well.

The goal is to ensure that students have breakfast and lunch during the weekend until the district starts serving meals again on Monday, the district said.

The district began providing free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch after schools were closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The program is free to all kids age 1-18 years of age.

You can learn more and see a map with locations here.