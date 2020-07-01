Edmonds School District to hold online study session July 1 on district reopening plans

The Edmonds School Board is holding an online study session Wednesday, July 1 at 10 a.m. to discuss the district’s plans to reopen.

The link to join the webinar can be found here.

