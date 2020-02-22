Edmonds School District to host community forum with superintendent finalists March 2

As the Edmonds School District continues the search for its next superintendent, district staff will host a Superintendent Search Community Forum Monday, March 2 at Meadowdale High School.

According to a district announcements, more than 35 candidates applied for the job that will be vacated by current Superintendent Kris McDuffy, who is retiring at the end of this school year. Seven of those 35 will make their way in front of the Edmonds School District Board of Directors during closed session interviews take place early next week.

The board will narrow that field of seven to three finalists, who will meet the community during the March 2 evening forum. The schedule is as follows:

The meeting

5:30 p.m. Finalist #1

6:30 p.m. Finalist #2

7:30 p.m. Finalist #3

“We were extremely impressed with the talented professionals from all over the country who want to lead our district,” said School Board President Dr. Deborah Kilgore. “We look forward to our strongest candidates speaking with our students, staff and families to show they are the best fit for our community.”

The search process is being led by executive leadership firm Ray and Associates. To provide transparency during the process, district staff has encouraged community members to provide feedback regarding what they want in a new superintendent. See the full superintendent search timeline on the district website.

Meadowdale High School is located at 6002 168th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.

Following the community forum, the board of directors will hold a March 3 meeting to hold final interviews for the top candidates.