Edmonds School District to host Drug and Alcohol Prevention Night Jan. 16

Parents and guardians of middle and high school students are invited to attend a Drug & Alcohol Prevention night on Jan. 16 starting at 6:30 p.m., presented by Edmonds student support advocates.

The event will take place at Edmonds-Woodway High School, in Room F103.

District staff will engage parents in a discussion regarding drug and alcohol trends among students. Staff will also review drug prevention, signs of use, and what steps parents and guardians can take to support their student.

No RSVP is required and refreshments will be provided.

For more information, call 425-431-5725 or email Williamsl990@edmonds.wednet. edu. To view the Drug & Alcohol Prevention Night at Edmonds-Woodway flyer, click here.

Edmonds-Woodway High School is located at 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds.