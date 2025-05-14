Edmonds School District to host free vaccine clinic May 16

Free vaccines for the entire family will be available at Edmonds School District’s vaccine clinic Friday, May 16 outside the Verdant building in Lynnwood (4710 196th St. S.W.) from 1-6 p.m.

Those interested are encouraged to register beforehand here. Walk-ins are accepted based on time and vaccine availability, according to a newsletter from the district.

The clinic is available for both adults and children over six months old. COVID-19 vaccines and routine childhood immunizations will be available. Vaccinations will be administered by the Washington Department of Health’s “Care-a-Van” mobile health services.

Adults 19 years and older will be asked to provide insurance information. However, vaccines are free for people who are uninsured or underinsured, including children. Those with Kaiser or TRICARE insurance will be unable to get vaccinated at the event, as those providers are considered out of network, the newsletter said.

Registration link: https://birdseye-wa.uw2-v2.k8s.prod.prepmodapp.com/appointment/en/client/registration?clinic_id=155

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.