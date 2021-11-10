Edmonds School District to host reproductive health, disease prevention curriculum review for families Nov. 17

The curriculum, known as FLASH and KNOW, is taught in grades 5-12.

The event will run from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required. Register in advance for this meeting by clicking here . After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Secondary health teachers, fifth and sixth grade classroom teachers and a school nurse will be available to help answer questions and address parent concerns.

Parents should plan to preview the materials in advance. The elementary curriculum is posted on the district website: Sexual Health and Disease Prevention Curriculum .