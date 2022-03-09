Edmonds School District to lift indoor, outdoor mask mandates March 14

Updated with clarification that both indoor and outdoor mandates end March 14.

The Edmonds School District announced Tuesday night it will be lifting its indoor and outdoor mask mandates in schools and district offices starting Monday, March 14.

The school district “will continue to recommend masking, however, it will be an individual or family decision and that decision will be respected,” Superintendent Gustavo Balderas said in a message to families Tuesday. “We encourage families to discuss and decide if wearing a mask to school is right for your student.

“We ask everyone to be respectful and sensitive to the individual needs of our families and staff in this transition,” Balderas added. “Bullying will not be tolerated for anyone wearing, or not wearing, a mask.”

Balderas also said in his letter that the Washington State Department of Health on Tuesday released new requirements and guidance to mitigate COVID-19 transmission in schools. “We ask for patience as we navigate these changes and their impact on our daily operations,” the superintendent said. “We plan to provide more details later this week.

Here is the full letter from Dr. Balderas: