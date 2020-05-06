Edmonds School District to livestream community forums for administrative positions

31 seconds ago 0

The Edmonds School District will livestream multiple community forums in May to give to hear from candidates vying for administrative positions.

All forums will begin at 6 p.m. At each forum, community members will have the opportunity to hear from the candidates and provide feedback.

More details about how to join the forums will become available on the district website.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

BACK TO HOME