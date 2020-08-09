Edmonds School District to offer free preschool programs during 2020-21 school year

The Edmonds School District will offer free preschool programs during the 2020-21 school year including Family Pre-K and Early Childhood Education and Assistance Programs (ECEAP).

Family Pre-K at various school locations

For 4-5 year olds, during the year before they enter kindergarten

Focus on six developmental areas: literacy, language, math, cognitive, motor and social-emotional

Two-hour sessions twice a week

Starts in October, morning and afternoon sessions available

Parents or guardians MUST attend with child

Provides coaching and strategies for parents to help prepare children for kindergarten

No income requirements, open to children not attending other preschool/child care programs

To register, call 425-431-1018 or email pre-k@edmonds.wednet.edu.

Early Childhood Education & Assistance Program (ECEAP) at Mountlake Terrace Elementary and Lynndale Elementary

For income-eligible children 3-4 years old

Play-based activities that support reading/writing, language, math, art, science and social skills

Health and developmental screenings

Nutritious meals

Connections to community resources

Family fun nights

Half-day classes available

For enrollment information, call 425-431-3339 or 425-431-3348.