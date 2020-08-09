Edmonds School District to offer free preschool programs during 2020-21 school year

The Edmonds School District will offer free preschool programs during the 2020-21 school year including Family Pre-K and Early Childhood Education and Assistance Programs (ECEAP).
Family Pre-K at various school locations
- For 4-5 year olds, during the year before they enter kindergarten
- Focus on six developmental areas: literacy, language, math, cognitive, motor and social-emotional
- Two-hour sessions twice a week
- Starts in October, morning and afternoon sessions available
- Parents or guardians MUST attend with child
- Provides coaching and strategies for parents to help prepare children for kindergarten
- No income requirements, open to children not attending other preschool/child care programs
To register, call 425-431-1018 or email pre-k@edmonds.wednet.edu.
Early Childhood Education & Assistance Program (ECEAP) at Mountlake Terrace Elementary and Lynndale Elementary
- For income-eligible children 3-4 years old
- Play-based activities that support reading/writing, language, math, art, science and social skills
- Health and developmental screenings
- Nutritious meals
- Connections to community resources
- Family fun nights
- Half-day classes available
For enrollment information, call 425-431-3339 or 425-431-3348.