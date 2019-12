“All About Bus Service” is the topic of a community session with Edmonds School District Director of Transportation Services Benjamin Mount from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, De. 5 at the district office, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

The meeting is sponsored by the Edmonds School District Student Services Department and the Special Education Advisory Council (SEAC). Child care will be provided for children ages 3 to 12.

For more information, contact Jodie Colello at jrcolello@comcast.net