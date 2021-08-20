Edmonds School District updates 2021-22 school year calendar — last day June 24

The Edmonds School District Friday updated the 2021-22 school year to mark June 24 as the last day of school.
As the district continues to prepare for the new year, staff have made a few changes to the 2021-22 calendar. District spokesperson Harmony Weinberg said staff wanted to make families aware as soon as possible so they can begin to make plans for next summer.
Minor changes regarding snow make-up days were also noted.
Other key dates are listed below:
First Day of School, Sept 8 (Wednesday)
Thanksgiving Break, Nov. 24-26
Winter Break, Dec. 20-Dec. 31
President’s Day Break, Feb. 21-22
Spring Break, April 4-8
For Thanksgiving and President’s Day breaks, the dates listed include the days when school is not in session. Saturdays and Sundays are not included.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.