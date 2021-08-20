Edmonds School District updates 2021-22 school year calendar — last day June 24

The Edmonds School District Friday updated the 2021-22 school year to mark June 24 as the last day of school.

As the district continues to prepare for the new year, staff have made a few changes to the 2021-22 calendar. District spokesperson Harmony Weinberg said staff wanted to make families aware as soon as possible so they can begin to make plans for next summer.

Minor changes regarding snow make-up days were also noted.

Other key dates are listed below:

First Day of School, Sept 8 (Wednesday)

Thanksgiving Break, Nov. 24-26

Winter Break, Dec. 20-Dec. 31

President’s Day Break, Feb. 21-22

Spring Break, April 4-8

For Thanksgiving and President’s Day breaks, the dates listed include the days when school is not in session. Saturdays and Sundays are not included.