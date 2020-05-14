Edmonds School District wants feedback on proposed math assessment systems

During the 2019-20 school year, the Edmonds School District engaged in a Math Assessment Pilot to find a districtwide common assessment in mathematics. Now, the district is asking parents to review two systems and offer feedback.

Additionally, district staff has been exploring the online instructional tools that accompany the assessment systems that have been piloted this school year.

There are two assessment systems being piloted – iReady from Curriculum Associates and Star from Renaissance.

Due to current building closures and social distancing mandates, both vendors have put together a collection of online resources for families to explore. Parents are advised to review both iReady and Star and complete the feedback form here.

The form will be open for feedback until Friday, May 15.