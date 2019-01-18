Edmonds School District wins Governor’s Gold Star Award

Three schools from the Edmonds School District were recognized by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jan. 17 for signing up more than 70 percent of their eligible students for the College Bound Scholarship.

Inslee recognized 287 schools from 123 school districts by giving them the Gold Star Award. The Edmonds School District had an overall sign-up rate of 79 percent for the class of 2022. Three schools in the district will be honored — Alderwood Middle School with a 94 percent sign-up rate, Brier Terrace Middle School with a 90 percent sign-up rate and Meadowdale Middle School with a 79 percent sign-up rate.

Edmonds School District Superintendent Kris McDuffy praised the schools being honored during the Tuesday night school board meeting.

“We’re proud of our efforts there and thank our teams at those schools in particular,” she said.

The College Bound Scholarship program was established in 2007 to provide state financial aid to low-income students who may not consider college a possibility due to cost. The scholarship covers tuition (at comparable college rates), some fees and a book allowance.

Eligibility for 7th and 8th grade students is based on families’ household income submitted on an application by Jun. 30 of the student’s 8th grade year. Students must meet the College Bound Pledge and financial aid (FAFSA/WASFA) requirements by the student’s senior year. To receive aid, the student must enroll in an eligible college within one year of high school completion.

For more information visit the Washington Student Achievement Council’s website.

— By Cody Sexton