Edmonds School District youth invited to Girl Scouts discovery night Nov. 15

Edmonds School District youth are invited to a free discovery night with Girl Scouts at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15. Bring a friend and enjoy games and treats while meeting new friends. Adults will have a chance to ask questions and meet other families as new troops are being formed.

The location is the New Life Church, 6519 188th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

Girl Scouts do service projects, learn about global issues, have outdoor experiences, develop leadership skills and more.

While this event is open to all youth ages K-12, it is designed for kindergarten through third graders.

Need more information? Visit www.girlscoutsWW.org or call 1-800-541-9852.