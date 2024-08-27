Edmonds School District’s Career Connect Program gives interns real-world work experience

Sixty interns from the Edmonds School District spent their summer gaining valuable work experience through the district’s Career Connect Program, a summertime collaboration that included the school district, the Foundation for Edmonds School District, and the cities of Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. Through the program, high school interns explored their career interests and practiced career-ready skills.

This video, by Edmonds-Woodway High School senior Isabella Caparroso, showcases the experience of one group of interns who worked with Peter Harvey of Edmonds-based Reefcombers Studio.

According to Vanessa Edwards, the district’s business partnerships and career connected coordinator, Caparroso had an interest in video as a career path but was uncertain what that would look like. During the internship, “Peter Harvey provided her with not only real-world experiences and skills, but grew her as a person and professional,” Edwards said. “Isabella has become confident and found her voice through creativity.”

The school district’s career and technical education (CTE) program on Aug. 23 celebrated the second year of Internship Connect, with families, interns and community partners helping to celebrate the students’ hard work.

Internship Connect has seen a 50% increase in growth since it started a year ago. “This program has been a dream since 2019,” Foundation for Edmonds School District Executive Director Deborah Brandi said during Aug. 23 event. “It brings me tears of joy to see all of you in the room, and to know that we’re creating pathways to employment success with you.”

The foundation secured funding from both the City of Lynnwood and the City of Mountlake Terrace and also provides seniors with scholarships.

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell said she was impressed with the students’ confidence and their experiences. Her team hosted three students and Lynnwood is excited to welcome more next year. “This partnership reflects service and ability to grow our workforce by investing in the next generation, our students,” the mayor said.

“The skills learned and self-confidence gained through this experience will contribute to your future success in all areas of life, including your path toward your future career,” said Mark Madison, CTE director.

“The best part for me is seeing their confidence grow, and when they recognize the possibilities for themselves,” Edwards said. “Many of my students were offered employment, welcomed back to another internship next year and gained references/mentors.”

Business partners included:

City of Lynnwood

BnBuilders

Minds Mechanical

Romac Industries

Boys and Girls Club of Edmonds, Everett and Alderwood

Community Health Clinic

Providence

Reefcombers Studios

Edmonds Waterfront Center

Nourishing Meals

Edmonds Food Bank

Edmonds Police Department

iLaw Conference

UW Libraries

GeekGirlCon

Navis Catering Kitchen

Edmonds School District Technology Department

My Neighborhood News Network

Boeing

Teens in Public Service

Foghorn NW Education