Edmonds School District’s Kick Off to Kindergarten set for Monday, Feb. 10

Edmonds School District parents and guardians with students entering kindergarten in September 2020 are invited to Kickoff to Kindergarten from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10. The events will be held at the family’s neighborhood (assigned) school. Attendees will:

Meet school staff and other incoming families;

Learn about the school and registration process;

Gear up for Jump Start Aug. 17-20.

Students are required to be 5 years old by Aug. 31 to be eligible for kindergarten and are assigned to schools by their home address. To find out which school your child will attend, go to www.edmonds.wednet.edu and access Neighborhood School Finder.

For information about Early Entrance for students who turn 5 between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31, contact Shelley Roehl at 425-431-7176.

Registration for students entering kindergarten and new students in all grades officially begins March 4.