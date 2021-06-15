Edmonds Schools Foundation offering free summer meals, exercise play at four sites starting June 28

The Foundation for Edmonds School District will be running its free summer meals program at four sites Mondays through Thursdays from June 28 through Aug. 26.

Three of the sites will have exercise play programming as well as grab-and-go meals. Meals are free for kids ages 1-18 and exercise play is open for free to kids ages 5-18. No registration required. There are no programs on July 5.

Personal protective equipment, social distancing and sanitizing procedures are in effect in accordance with state government mandates.

Choose from four locations in Lynnwood:

Community Life Center

19820 Scriber Lake Rd.

Activities from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Grab and go meals 12:30 p.m.-1 p.m.

Meadowdale Community Church

4900 168th St. S.W.

Activities from 10-11 a.m.

Grab and go meals 11 -11:30 a.m.

Spruce Park

16834 36th Ave. W.

Fun activities from noon-1 p.m.

Grab and go meals 1-1:30 p.m.

YWCA Somerset

19703 68th Ave. W

On Wednesday only

Grab and go meals 10:30 -11 a.m.

This program is made possible through support from Verdant Health Commission, Hazel Miller Foundation, Horizon Foundation and Windermere Foundation.