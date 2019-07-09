Edmonds Schools Foundation receives $10,000 from Rotary Club of Edmonds Daybreakers

The Foundation for Edmonds School District has received a $10,000 donation from the Rotary Club of Edmonds Daybreakers to provide supplemental funding for music programs throughout the district. Once again, proceeds from the annual Edmonds Jazz Connection will support the Music Lab partnership established by the Rotary Club and the Foundation three years ago.

“Thriving music programs have so many benefits for students’ creative expression and overall academic achievement,” said Foundation Executive Director Deborah Brandi. “Music Lab is designed to make exceptional music experiences available to as many students as we can. We appreciate our continued partnership with the Rotary Club of Edmonds.”

Since 2016, Music Lab has invested nearly $60,000 in instrumental and vocal music enrichment at all grade levels throughout the Edmonds School District. Learn more at www.foundationesd.org/musiclab/

“The Daybreakers are pleased to partner with the Foundation for Edmonds School District to help fund new and innovative programs designed to strengthen already outstanding instrumental and vocal jazz programs, and to create increased opportunities for students to engage in the art of music,” said Rotary Club member Kristi Jenson.

Learn more about the foundation at www.foundationesd.org