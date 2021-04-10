Edmonds Schools Foundation receives donation from Home Street Bank

Home Street Bank in Mountlake Terrace once again showed its support for the Foundation for Edmonds School District through a $5,000 sponsorship of the foundation’s annual fundraising breakfast.

Marilla Sargent, vice president and branch manager at HomeStreet Bank in Mountlake Terrace, presented the $5,000 check Friday to Deb Brandi, the foundation’s executive director.

The bank has been a sponsor of the foundation’s “Recipe for Success” breakfast for eight years. Brandi said the foundation still has proceeds coming in from the virtual breakfast — held last month — and so far has received $163,000 in donations.

Sargent said of the donation, “It’s a long-standing partnership and we’re a community-based bank.”

Funds raised during the breakfast will be used to provide a wide range of programs, including post-secondary scholarships, classroom and schoolwide grants for innovative teaching ideas, school supplies and test fees. Funds will also support children and families who are facing financial instability, persistent poverty and homelessness, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, through the foundation’s Whole Families, Whole Communities and Nourishing Network programs.