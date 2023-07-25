Edmonds schools foundation secures $219K in grants to serve vulnerable families

The Foundation for Edmonds School District has received $219,116 in awards from the WhiteHorse Foundation and Liberty Mutual Foundation’s SafeCo Insurance Fund.

The schools foundation said it will use the funds to benefit students, families and schools through its Whole Families, Whole Communities and Nourishing Network programs. “We work diligently to provide programs and services that address obstacles impacting students and their families,” said Executive Director Deborah Brandi. “This funding will help us to provide equitable access to vital resources that our most vulnerable families need, helping them to grow and thrive.”

The foundation’s Whole Families, Whole Communities and Nourishing Network programs support low-income and homeless children in the Edmonds School District. They provide essential food and hygiene kits while delivering access to crucial resources, addressing housing insecurity and mental health concerns, and providing other services to families grappling with homelessness, financial instability and persistent poverty.

“We are deeply grateful for the support of the WhiteHorse Foundation and the Liberty Mutual Foundation,” Brandi said. “Their compassion and support are invaluable in our mission to uplift and empower our families.”

Learn more about the Foundation for Edmonds School District at www.foundationesd.org.