Edmonds Schools Foundation’s Monster Mad Dash raises $63K for programs

The Foundation for Edmonds School District’s 16th Annual Monster Mad Dash 5K at Lake Ballinger raised $63,000 for vital programs benefiting local schools, but the foundation noted that it was more than just a race — it was a community celebration.

The Oct. 5 event drew over 1,300 racers, walkers, rollers and strollers, with 38 teams participating. Lynndale Elementary took home first place for the most participants, followed by Sherwood Elementary in second, and Hazelwood Elementary rounding out the top three.

Alongside the 5K, the event featured a vibrant Fall Festival, where attendees enjoyed live performances from students and local children. The Korean Steel Drum group and Northwest Junior Pipe Band kicked off the festivities. Bands from Lynnwood, Edmonds-Woodway and Mountlake Terrace high schools also performed. In addition, families enjoyed games, face painting and food trucks

“The Monster Mad Dash reflects the strong community bonds that make the Edmonds School District so special,” said Deborah Brandi, Foundation executive director “The funds raised will help support vital programs for students throughout the district, ensuring our children thrive and succeed. We are so thankful for everyone who attended, alongside our staff and volunteers.”

The foundation offered thanks to the many sponsors who made the Monster Mad Dash 5K possible: Campbell Auto Group, Gesa Credit Union, Mercedes-Benz of Lynnwood, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, TFS Advisors, Reece Homes, The Hagen Firm, Chick-fil-A, Dave & Buster’s, Lynnwood Kids Dentist, BEE Engineers, My Neighborhood News Network, Proliance Surgeons, The City of Mountlake Terrace, Verdant Health Commission, Community Transit, Edmonds College, Experience Momentum, Molina Healthcare, BECU, Sound Credit Union, Alderwood Community Church, Swedish Edmonds, Equitable Advisors and Vine Dahlen.

For more information about the foundation or how to get involved, visit www.foundationesd.org.