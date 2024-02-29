Edmonds-SnoKing AAUW to present actor’s live performance of ‘Silent Spring’ author Rachel Carson March 9

The Edmonds SnoKing branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) March 9 will present Debbie Dimitre’s live performance as Rachel Carson, American scientist, marine biologist and author of Silent Spring — the book many believe started the environmental movement.

The free performance will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9 in the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W.