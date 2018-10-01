Edmonds Sons of Norway to host pancake breakfast, bake sale Oct. 6

The Edmonds Sons of Norway is hosting a pancake breakfast and bake sale on Oct. 6 from 7:30 a.m. to noon at the Edmonds Masonic Center, 515 Dayton Street.

Breakfasts are a hearty portion of Norwegian pancakes with strawberries and syrup, ham, juice, coffee tea, and milk and cost $8 for adults and $5 for kids 6-10 (under 5 are free). Enjoy live music and after you eat, visit the craft and bake sale tables. Kids can participate in free folk dancing lessons between 10 a.m. and noon.

The breakfasts are one of the largest fundraisers for the lodge. Proceeds support the Edmonds Food Bank, Ski for Light outings for mobility and sight impaired skiers, scholarships and the Sons of Norway Foundation.

For more information about the Edmonds Chapter of the Sons of Norway (Norwegian ancestry not required) contact 2018 Lodge President Norma Jean Sands (206) 524-6020. Go to www.edmondssonsofnorway.weebly.com for more information.