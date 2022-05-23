Edmonds Special Olympics track team brings home medals from regional meet

The Edmonds Independents Special Olympics team brought home numerous medals from its recent regional track and field competition at Marysville-Pilchuck High School.

According to coach Peggy Haywood, the track and field competition marked the first Independents team to return to action since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those athletes who compete with the Independents are Edmonds School District students of any age, including those 21 and older. They are mostly from Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and south Everett, although the team welcomes anyone “who wants to travel to our practice spot,” Haywood said.

A total of 15 competing athletes returned for track. Three others qualified for the Boston Marathon and competed there instead, she added.

Regionals were held at Marysville-Pilchuck High School May 1. “Our team came home with 17 Gold medals, 8 Silver and 10 Bronze medals with a few 4th and 6th place ribbons as well,” Haywood said.

Track season usually runs from early March until mid-June, although this year the team decided to skip state competition because of COVID exposure. “We are always open to new athletes to participate in our track and field events,” Haywood said, adding the team practices Saturday mornings at Alderwood Middle School during the season.

“We are also always looking for volunteers for all of our sports, which include bowling, basketball, cycling, athletics and softball,” Haywood said. Anyone interested can visit the team website to learn more.