Edmonds Summer Shootout girls basketball tournament coming Friday, Saturday

More than 40 varsity teams and 30 JV teams – including the squads from Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace – will hit the court for a weekend of hoops starting Friday in the 2019 Edmonds Summer Shootout, one of the largest high school girls basketball tournaments in the state.

Games will take place Friday, June 7, through Sunday, June 9, in the gymnasiums of Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood and Meadowdale High School; tickets are $5 per day for adults, $3 for students ages seven through 18 years old.

The E-W Warriors’ varsity squad will play their first Edmonds Summer Shootout game on Friday against Ballard, 7:30 p.m., at Edmonds-Woodway High School.

The Meadowdale Mavericks and Lynnwood Royals also open the Shootout tourney in their home gyms on Friday – the Mavs will face Holy Names at 5:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School while the Royals will take on Mount Si at 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School.

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks play their first Shootout game on Friday at Meadowdale High School, 6:30 p.m., against Kamiak.

The Shootout tournament is expected to include at least 13 varsity teams that played in WIAA state tourneys this past winter, including Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Arlington, Archbishop Murphy, Burlington-Edison, Central Valley, Glacier Peak, Kings, Lake Washington, Lynden Christian, North Kitsap, Port Angeles and Seattle Prep.

Tournament organizers promise to post results and brackets at https://twitter.com/EdmondsShootout throughout the weekend.

— By Doug Petrowski