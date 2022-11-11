Edmonds theater company, Lynnwood business receive Ready for Business grants

Ballyhoo Theatre in Edmonds and South 2 West Boiled Peanuts LLC in Lynnwood have been selected to receive a $2,500 microgrant from the Ready for Business Fund, a relief program launched by GSBA, Washington State’s LGBTQ and allied chamber of commerce, and Comcast.

The fund was created to support small businesses in Washington, especially those owned by LGBTQ people, Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC), and women, who are at greater risk in today’s uncertain economy.

Ballyhoo Theatre is a nonprofit theater company. South 2 West Boiled Peanuts sells its products online as well as at local farmers markets across the region

GSBA assembled a selection committee consisting of diverse community and business leaders to evaluate the applications received. All grant recipients will also receive related services, including GSBA membership and consulting.

You can learn more about the Ready for Business Fund here.