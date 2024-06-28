Edmonds Waterfront Center hosting blood drive July 1-2

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is hosting a blood drive from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, July 1-2, at 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.

Call 1-800-398-7888 or click here to schedule your one-hour appointment. Photo ID required for all donors.

Walk-ins will be seen based on availability; making an appointment is strongly encouraged.

For questions on eligibility, visit www.bloodworksnw.org/eligibility.