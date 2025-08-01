Edmonds Waterfront Center hosting free teen cooking classes this fall

Photo courtesy Pexels

Edmonds Waterfront Center is offering free teen cooking classes from 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays this fall.

The menus for each class include:

Sept. 8: Turkey sliders with sweet potato fries

Sept. 22: Skillet lasagna with Tuscan white bean salad

Oct. 13: Spicy tofu salad with tahini dressing and fruit and yogurt granola cups

Oct. 27: Chipotle black bean chili with pumpkin spice muffins and a freaky fruit platter.

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave. in Edmonds.

Registration opens Aug. 15. Register using the QR code below or by calling 425-774-5555.

