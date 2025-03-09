Winter sports athletes to be recognized at March 11 school board meeting

The Edmonds School Board of Directors is scheduled to recognize the district’s winter sports athletes during its March 11 meeting.

Athletic Director Angie McGuire will present outstanding winter athletes from each high school. The sports include boys and girls wrestling, swimming and basketball.

The board is also scheduled to hold a second reading and vote on whether to approve the revised Policy 6970-Naming Schools, Facilities, and Teams, and Use of School Mascots, Images, or Logos.

The proposed updates specify that new district buildings and facilities will be named after the geographic characteristics of the area where the facility is located.

Also scheduled is a single reading and vote onapproving the $531,854.03 contract with Great Western Installations for the Hazelwood Elementary Playground Equipment Project, which will be paid for by the 2024 bond.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 11, at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood, WA 98036.

You can watch the meeting online by clicking here.

To view the meeting agenda, click here.