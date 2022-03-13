Edmonds woman identified as driver who died in I-5 crash near Mountlake Terrace Saturday

A 20-year-old Edmonds woman was identified as the driver who died on Interstate 5 Saturday morning after swerving to avoid a mattress in the roadway near the 220th Street Southwest exit in Mountlake Terrace.

According to the Washington State Patrol, Yohana M. Ayele of Edmonds died at the scene. She was driving her Nissan sedan northbound on Interstate 5 at 6:38 a.m. when she struck the mattress, which had fallen off a truck just a few minutes earlier. After hitting the mattress, the vehicle swerved in front of a semitruck — driven by a 33-year-old Surrey, British Columbia, man. The semi struck the Nisssan on the driver’s side door, and both vehicles came to a rest in the freeway’s grass median. Ayele died at the scene, the state patrol said.

The state patrol is searching for a pickup truck that lost the mattress just prior to the crash. It is described as a small, older, dark-colored pickup with wood-sided bed racks carrying miscellaneous household items. Anyone with any information about the truck or its occupants is asked to contact Washington State Patrol Detective Dan Komnick at 360-654-1204.