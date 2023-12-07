Edmonds-Woodway High School Music 2023 holiday craft fair Dec. 10

The EWHS Music Craft Fair is back this year, running from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in the EWHS Great Hall, 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds.

More than 60 vendors have registered for this event, and both EWHS Jazz Ensembles and other music groups will be performing festive melodies throughout. Organizers say there will be a variety of unique, handmade items – including jewelry, toffee, quilted goods, pottery and indie books, as well as festive live music performed by the EWHS jazz bands, Mello-Aires jazz choir and orchestra ensembles

EWHS Music will also be hosting the EWHS ASB Food Drive at the craft fair. Shoppers are invited to bring canned food to help reach the goal of 10,000 cans. Donations are also welcome.

The craft fair vendor registration list is now full, but crafters can be added to the mailing list for future events by filling in the EWHS contact form and adding “Craft Fair List” in the comments.

For more information, visit the event page at ewhsmusic.com/event-spotlight/2023-craft-fair.