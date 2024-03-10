Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale students put icing on 2024 DeMiero Jazz Festival cake

By any measure, the student talent on display at this year’s DeMiero Jazz Festival was stupendous, as schools from across the state sent their jazz vocalists and instrumentalists to Edmonds for three full days of clinics and workshops taught by top jazz musicians.

But – if you’ll excuse the hometown pride – the festival organizers saved the best for last, as the Meadowdale High School Vocal Jazz Choir 2, the Meadowdale Impressions and the Edmonds-Woodway Mello-Aires took the stage for the final series of clinics.

The synergy between the students and their teachers — Jeff Horenstein from Meadowdale and Charlotte Reese from Edmonds-Woodway — was on full display. It was a testament to the hours of work it took to arrange the various pieces, hone performance skills and stage presence, and ultimately create a vibrant, live performance — a treat to the eyes and ears that clearly delighted the audience.

But no matter how good these musicians are, they can always get better, and jazz clinicians Dave Barduhn and Kim Nazarian were on hand to listen, critique, and provide personal tips and coaching on stage presence, vocal and instrumental techniques, and more. Much of the coaching centered on how to let yourself go, overcoming the fear of being emotionally vulnerable, and simply sing the song directly from the heart.

“When you’re singing about being in love, it’s to that special person that maybe you just met – never forget that this is who you’re singing to,” Barduhn stressed. “Put your heart and emotions into it. That’s the difference between a good and a great performance.”

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel